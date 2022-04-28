Emergent, contract manufacturer for J&J vaccines, falls on guidance suspension
- Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock fell ~8% after the company on Thursday said it was temporarily suspending total revenue and Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) guidance pending further clarity on Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
- EBS is a contract manufacturer of J&J's COVID-19 shot. J&J last week suspended its vaccine sales guidance, stating global supply surplus and demand uncertainty.
- However, EBS posted quarterly result that beat estimates, helped by strong sales of Anthrax vaccines.
- Sales from Anthrax vaccines rose 88% to $103.6M.
- Q1 Revenue of $307.5M (-10.3% Y/Y) beat estimates by $24.96M.
- Quarterly revenue from CDMO decreased 67% to $60.8M.
- Last quarter, the company had said for 2021, it expects revenue to be in the range of $1.3B-$1.4B.