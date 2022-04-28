Virtu Financial sees 'particularly' strong results from Asia, says CEO

Apr. 28, 2022 6:07 PM ETVIRT, VRTBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Virtu Financial (VIRT) saw "particularly" strong results from Asia and ETF market making as well as commodities market making, CEO Douglas Cifu said during Q1 earnings call.
  • The investment banking and brokerage company reported Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.27 (beats by $0.28) and revenue of $701.3M (beats by $217.37M).
  • VIRT, however, was among major losers post Q1 release (-13%).
  • The company has repurchased an "impressive" $732M of shares since the inception of its 2020 share repurchase program.
  • The level of buybacks in Q1 were elevated, because of some opportunistic block trades, opportunity to apply some of the excess proceeds from refinancing to buybacks, etc.
  • On being asked about potential M&A, Co-president and Co-COO Joseph Molluso said they do not see any investment that competes with repurchasing shares, and the situation is not anticipated to change going forward.
  • The company will continue to pay $0.24 in quarterly dividend.
