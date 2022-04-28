Nexa Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.31, revenue of $722M beats by $8.79M

Apr. 28, 2022 6:18 PM ETNexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Nexa Resources press release (NYSE:NEXA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $722M (+19.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.79M.
  • Guidance for 2022 remains unchanged. Nexa said it has so far not experienced any significant disruptions to production, sales, or its supply chain due to COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine war or inflation.
  • CEO Ignacio Rosada said the company had a fatal accident this week with two of its contractors in El Porvenir and that a full investigation is in process.
  • "The safety of our employees remains our top priority and we continue to work in procedures to eliminate accident risks," he said.
