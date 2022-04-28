DexCom Q1 earnings mixed, co reiterates fiscal year 2022 guidance

Apr. 28, 2022 6:43 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Word diabetes laid out from sugar isolated on a blue background

Tatiana/iStock via Getty Images

  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday reported a mixed set of Q1 earnings, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 missing estimates by $0.20 but revenue of $628.8M beating expectations by $4.83M.
  • The company reiterated its guidance for fiscal year 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the range of about $2.82B-$2.94B, vs consensus revenue estimates of $2.92B.
  • San Diego, Calif.-based DXCM develops diabetes care technology. Its products include glucose monitoring and reading systems, sensors and transmitters, along with software and mobile applications.
  • DXCM said Q1 U.S. revenue grew 18% and international revenue grew 43%.
  • "Volume growth in conjunction with strong new customer additions continues to be the primary driver of revenue growth as awareness of real-time CGM increases," the company said.
  • As of March 31, DXCM had cash and cash equivalents of $2.69B.
  • The company is gearing up to launch its new wearable Dexcom ONE continuous glucose monitoring system in the UK in May.
  • DXCM stock -2.2% to $403.99 in aftermarket trading. The company last month opted for a 4-for-1 stock split.
