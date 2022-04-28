Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF) expects to unveil plans for new expansion projects in the next 3-6 months, as the only key supplier of the critical minerals outside China sees surging demand rapidly outpacing production.

"Our biggest challenge right now is to grow as fast as the market, and so we have to invest in additional capacity," CEO Amanda Lacaze said on Thursday.

Previous plans to add 50% more capacity by 2025 are no longer enough to keep pace with demand, while Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) could add sites to serve markets beyond its current base in Asia, including in Europe and the U.S., Lacaze said.

But the CEO said government decision-making timelines are frustratingly slow; talks with the U.S. government to build a heavy rare earths plant in Texas have dragged on for four years, and Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) is still waiting for a final contract and funding approval.

A key issue is ensuring that contracts protect the company's intellectual property, "because even though we're happy to work with the government, we also are not in the business of being any more generous with our IP than the Chinese," Lacaze said.

Earlier this month, Lynas reported hitting quarterly records for revenues and production.