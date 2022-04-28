Lynas eyes expansion projects to meet global rare earths demand

molybdenite, a rare earth sample mineral of molybdenum, a rare earth metal

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF) expects to unveil plans for new expansion projects in the next 3-6 months, as the only key supplier of the critical minerals outside China sees surging demand rapidly outpacing production.

"Our biggest challenge right now is to grow as fast as the market, and so we have to invest in additional capacity," CEO Amanda Lacaze said on Thursday.

Previous plans to add 50% more capacity by 2025 are no longer enough to keep pace with demand, while Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) could add sites to serve markets beyond its current base in Asia, including in Europe and the U.S., Lacaze said.

But the CEO said government decision-making timelines are frustratingly slow; talks with the U.S. government to build a heavy rare earths plant in Texas have dragged on for four years, and Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) is still waiting for a final contract and funding approval.

A key issue is ensuring that contracts protect the company's intellectual property, "because even though we're happy to work with the government, we also are not in the business of being any more generous with our IP than the Chinese," Lacaze said.

Earlier this month, Lynas reported hitting quarterly records for revenues and production.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.