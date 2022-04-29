The U.S. solar industry is warning of a sharp slowdown in installations this year due to global supply chain disruptions and the potential for new tariffs on panel imports from Asia, Reuters reports.

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) said on Thursday that it would delay nearly 1 GW of planned solar energy projects by a year to November 2024, the latest of several warnings from companies and industry representatives citing the two issues.

Southern's (SO) Georgia Power utility received regulatory approval last week to delay five planned solar projects to November 2024, CFO Daniel Tucker told today's earnings conference call; the company has 30-year contracts to buy power from the facilities.

NextEra Energy (NEE) last week blamed the Commerce Department's investigation into solar panel imports for its decision to delay as much as 2.8 GW of solar and energy storage projects until next year.

The Solar Energy Industries Association said this week it was cutting its solar installation forecasts for 2022 and 2023 by 46% due to the threat of new tariffs, and that 318 projects have been canceled or delayed.

For U.S. solar developers, the tariff worries come on top of surging costs for components, labor and freight.

Earlier Thursday, Southern (SO) reported better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues.