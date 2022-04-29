Elliott said to target Suncor CEO Little in activist push
Apr. 28, 2022 11:30 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Elliott Investment Management is said to want to replace Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) CEO Mark Little as part of its activist push.
- Elliott would like a reconstituted board to decide if Little should remain as CEO, a position he's had since 2019, according to a Globe & Mail report, which cited sources familiar.
- The report comes Elliott earlier on Thursday disclosed a 3.4% stake in Suncor and called on the company to shed its "overly bureaucratic corporate culture" and return to "the dynamism that not long ago made Suncor (SU) the most valuable energy company in Canada." Suncor shares jumped 12% on the news of the Elliott stake.
- Elliott flagged several operational and safety issues which have plagued the business in recent years in a letter to Suncor.
- Suncor confirmed that it received the letter and said its board and management team plan to engage with Elliott "in due course to better understand their perspective."
- Suncor is set to release Q1 results on May 9.