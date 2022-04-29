Asia-Pacific stock higher; technology stocks jump following big gains for their counterparts on Wall Street

Apr. 29, 2022 1:30 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan Market Closed.

China +2.26%

Hong Kong +3.90%

Australia +0.83%. Australian data - Q1 PPI +1.6% q/q (prior +1.3%).

Australian data - March private sector credit +0.4% m/m (February was +0.6%).

India +0.43%

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones advanced 614.46 points, or 1.85%, to 33,916.39, S&P 500 rising 2.47% to 4,287.50, while Nasdaq jumped 3.06% to 12,871.53.

New Zealand April consumer confidence 84.4 (prior 77.9).

Oil prices were mixed during Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures rising 0.24% to $107.85 per barrel. U.S. crude futures dipped fractionally to $105.31 per barrel.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.05%; S&P 500 -0.31%; Nasdaq -0.68%.

