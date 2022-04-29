Rémy Cointreau SA reports FY results
Apr. 29, 2022 1:36 AM ETRémy Cointreau SA (REMYY), REMYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rémy Cointreau SA press release (OTCPK:REMYY): FY Revenue of €1.31B (+29.7% Y/Y); up +27.3% in organic terms, including a +9.2% increase in the mix-price effect and an exceptional increase in volumes of +18.2%.
- Full-year guidance confirmed: With annual sales in line with its expectations, Rémy Cointreau reiterates its forecasts for very strong organic growth in its Current Operating Profit. As expected, this will solely driven by the outstanding growth in the first half of the year.
- For the year, the Group expects a scope effect of -€2.4 million and is now expecting a favourable currency effect (around €5.0 million) on its Current Operating Profit.