Compañía de Minas Buenaventura GAAP EPS of $2.50, revenue of $232.9M

  • Compañía de Minas Buenaventura press release (NYSE:BVN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.50.
  • Revenue of $232.9M (+25.3% Y/Y).
  • 1Q22 EBITDA from direct operations reached $431.9M, compared to $39.7M reported in 1Q22.
  • 1Q22 capital expenditures were $19.9M, compared to $13.0M for the same period in 2021.
  • Buenaventura’s cash position reached $337.4M as of March 31, 2022. Net Debt was reduced to $771M, achieving a 1.71x Net Debt to EBITDA ratio.
  • 2022 Production Guidance will be updated in 2Q22 due to a new mine plan in progress for El Brocal, resulting in an expected 1.0 to 1.5 million ounce decrease in silver production for the full year 2022.
