Compañía de Minas Buenaventura GAAP EPS of $2.50, revenue of $232.9M
Apr. 29, 2022 2:11 AM ETCompañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Compañía de Minas Buenaventura press release (NYSE:BVN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.50.
- Revenue of $232.9M (+25.3% Y/Y).
- 1Q22 EBITDA from direct operations reached $431.9M, compared to $39.7M reported in 1Q22.
- 1Q22 capital expenditures were $19.9M, compared to $13.0M for the same period in 2021.
- Buenaventura’s cash position reached $337.4M as of March 31, 2022. Net Debt was reduced to $771M, achieving a 1.71x Net Debt to EBITDA ratio.
- 2022 Production Guidance will be updated in 2Q22 due to a new mine plan in progress for El Brocal, resulting in an expected 1.0 to 1.5 million ounce decrease in silver production for the full year 2022.