Noranda Income Fund reports Q1 results
Apr. 29, 2022 2:40 AM ETNoranda Income Fund (NNDIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q1 Revenue of $201.9M (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of -$1.1M compared to $17.1M.
- Zinc metal production of 57,588 tonnes compared to 66,345 tonnes.
- Zinc metal sales of 56,826 tonnes, compared to 66,277 tonnes.
- On April 8, 2022, the Fund announced that operational challenges have negatively impacted zinc production and sales in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, resulting in a revision in its annual production and sales target to between 255,000 and 265,000 tonnes of zinc, from its previously disclosed target of between 270,000 to 280,000 tonnes for 2022.