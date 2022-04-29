Noranda Income Fund reports Q1 results

Apr. 29, 2022 2:40 AM ETNoranda Income Fund (NNDIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Noranda Income Fund press release (OTC:NNDIF): Q1 Revenue of $201.9M (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of -$1.1M compared to $17.1M.
  • Zinc metal production of 57,588 tonnes compared to 66,345 tonnes.
  • Zinc metal sales of 56,826 tonnes, compared to 66,277 tonnes.
  • On April 8, 2022, the Fund announced that operational challenges have negatively impacted zinc production and sales in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, resulting in a revision in its annual production and sales target to between 255,000 and 265,000 tonnes of zinc, from its previously disclosed target of between 270,000 to 280,000 tonnes for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.