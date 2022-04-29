AstraZeneca Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.76, revenue of $11.39B beats by $430M
Apr. 29, 2022 2:59 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AstraZeneca press release (NASDAQ:AZN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.89 beats by $0.76.
- Revenue of $11.39B (+55.6% Y/Y) beats by $430M.
- Tagrisso revenue of $1.30B (+14 Y/Y)
- Lynparza revenue of $792M (+46% Y/Y).
- Imfinzi revenue of $599M (+8 Y/Y).
- Enhertu revenue of $86M.
- Total Oncology revenue increased by 21% (25% at CER) in Q1 2022 to $3,644M and represented 32% of overall Total Revenue (Q1 2021: 41%).
- EBITDA of $2,187M in the quarter (Q1 2021: $2,692M).
- The Company reiterates FY 2022 guidance at CER: Total Revenue is expected to increase by a high teens percentage (consensus of $43.72B) Core EPS is expected to increase by a mid-to-high twenties percentage (consensus of $4.00).
- A Core Tax Rate between 18-22%.
- Total Revenue from COVID-19 medicines is anticipated to decline by a low-to-mid twenties percentage, with an expected decline in sales of Vaxzevria being partially offset by growth in Evusheld sales.
- The Gross Margin from the COVID19 medicines is expected to be lower than the Company average ‒ Core Operating Expenses are expected to increase by a low-to-mid teens percentage, driven in substantial part by the full year integration of Alexion expenses.