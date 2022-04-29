Ukraine War Update: Germany drops opposition to Russian oil embargo

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Ending energy dependence

Once one of the biggest opponents of sanctioning the oil-and-gas trade, Germany is now ready to stop buying Russian oil. The move clears the way for an EU ban on crude imports from Moscow, though the coming decision will likely be "phased-in," giving sufficient time for Berlin to secure alternative supplies. Some member states still remain cautious about the economic impacts of the embargo, like Hungary, Italy, Austria and Greece, with all 27 EU governments needing to approve the oil ban.

New NATO members

Sweden doesn't plan to hold a referendum if its parliament decides to proceed with an application for NATO membership, according to Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who said there were a "lot of confidential national security matters that couldn't be discussed or put on the table." The U.S. will "strongly support" both Sweden and Finland if they decide to join the military alliance, though Russia has threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea region if that should happen. On Thursday evening, Russia fired two missiles at Kyiv, with one of them striking the lower floors of a 25-story residential building and injuring at least 10 people.

