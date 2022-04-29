Weyerhaeuser Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.08, revenue of $3.11B beats by $120M
Apr. 29, 2022 3:10 AM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Weyerhaeuser press release (NYSE:WY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $3.11B (+23.9% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Generated record first quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5B.
- Outlook: Weyerhaeuser anticipates Timberlands second quarter earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than the first quarter, but higher than any other quarter since fourth quarter 2018.
- Weyerhaeuser anticipates Real estate, energy & natural resources second quarter earnings will be comparable to second quarter 2021 and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than second quarter 2021. The company expects the average basis as a percentage of sales and acres sold to be higher year over year.
- Weyerhaeuser anticipates wood products second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be higher than the first quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board.