First Northern Community Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.22
Apr. 29, 2022 3:51 AM ETFirst Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Northern Community Bancorp press release (OTCQB:FNRN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.22.
- Total assets as of March 31, 2022, were $1.87 billion, an increase of $87.7 million, or 4.9%, compared to March 31, 2021.
- Total deposits as of March 31, 2022, were $1.72 billion, an increase of $109.0 million, or 6.8%, compared to March 31, 2021.
- Total net loans as of March 31, 2022, were $874.4 million, a decrease of $76.4 million, or 8.0%, compared to total net loans of $950.8 million as of March 31, 2021.