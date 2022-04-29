First Northern Community Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.22

Apr. 29, 2022 3:51 AM ETFirst Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • First Northern Community Bancorp press release (OTCQB:FNRN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.22.
  • Total assets as of March 31, 2022, were $1.87 billion, an increase of $87.7 million, or 4.9%, compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Total deposits as of March 31, 2022, were $1.72 billion, an increase of $109.0 million, or 6.8%, compared to March 31, 2021.
  • Total net loans as of March 31, 2022, were $874.4 million, a decrease of $76.4 million, or 8.0%, compared to total net loans  of $950.8 million as of March 31, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.