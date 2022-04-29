Old Point Financial GAAP EPS of $0.39, revenue of $13.16M
Apr. 29, 2022 4:01 AM ETOld Point Financial Corporation (OPOF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Old Point Financial press release (NASDAQ:OPOF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.39.
- Revenue of $13.16M (-7.9% Y/Y).
- Total deposits as of March 31, 2022 increased $1.8 million from December 31, 2021.
- The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $101 thousand during first quarter of 2022 compared to $284 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021 and $150 thousand during the first quarter of 2021.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was $9.5 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2021 and $9.7 million at March 31, 2021.