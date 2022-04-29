BE Semiconductor GAAP EPS of €0.81, revenue of €202.4M

Apr. 29, 2022 4:19 AM ETBE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESIY), BESVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BE Semiconductor press release (OTC:BESIY): Q1 GAAP EPS of €0.81.
  • Revenue of €202.4M (+41.3% Y/Y).
  • Orders of €204.8 million rose 1.1% vs. Q4-21 due to increased demand for HPC applications, including follow-on hybrid bonding orders. 
  • Cash and deposits of €696.6 million and net cash of €407.0 continued to expand, rising 15.0% and 88.3%, respectively, vs. Q1-21.
  • Q2-22 revenue expected to rise ~10% (+/- 5%) vs. Q1-22 vs. estimates of -1.28% Y/Y. Gross margin to range between 59%-61%. Opex expected to decline ~0-5% vs. Q1-22.
