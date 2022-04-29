European stocks climb on earnings boost, but on course for negative month

London +0.48%.

Germany +1.32%. Germany Q1 preliminary GDP +0.2% vs +0.1% q/q expected.

Germany March import price index +5.7% vs +3.4% m/m expected.

France +1.40%. France April preliminary CPI +4.8% vs +4.5% y/y expected.

France Q1 preliminary GDP 0.0% vs +0.3% q/q expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 1.2% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Utilities slid.

Italy Q1 preliminary GDP -0.2% vs -0.2% q/q expected.

Switzerland April KOF leading indicator index 101.7 vs 99.4 expected.

Spain Q1 preliminary GDP +0.3% vs +0.5% q/q expected.

UK April Nationwide house prices +0.3% vs +0.8% m/m expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than two basis point to 2.84%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than two basis point to 0.87%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 1.84%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.52%; CAC +1.64%; DAX +1.16% and EURO STOXX +1.43%.