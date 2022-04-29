Galantas Gold New reports FY results
Apr. 29, 2022 4:35 AM ETGalantas Gold Corporation (GALKF), GALKDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Galantas Gold New press release (OTCPK:GALKF): FY net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to C$5.28M (2020: C$3.23M) and the cash outflow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to C$1.68M (2020: C$1.25M).
- Revenue of C$0M.
The Company had a cash balance of C$1.07M at December 31, 2021 compared to C$0.61M at December 31, 2020.
The working capital deficit at December 31, 2021 amounted to C$1.43M compared to a working capital deficit of C$7.71M at December 31, 2020.