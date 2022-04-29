Magna International Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.18, revenue of $9.64B beats by $610M; reduces FY22 guidance

Apr. 29, 2022 5:04 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Magna International press release (NYSE:MGA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $9.64B (-5.3% Y/Y) beats by $610M.
  • Adjusted EBIT of $507M in the first quarter of 2022 decreased 34% from the first quarter of 2021, and Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales decreased to 5.3% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 7.6% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The company FY2022 outlook: total Sales outlook of $37.3B - $38.9B (prior $38.8B - $40.4B) vs. consensus of $38.24B; Adjusted EBIT Margin of 5.0% - 5.4% (prior 6.0% - 6.4%); Net Income attributable to Magna of $1.3B - $1.5 B (prior $1.7B - $1.9B).
