Waste Management raises $1B through notes offering

Apr. 29, 2022 5:34 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Holding the paper with REUSE REDUCE RECYCLE message in front of a beautiful blur nature background

atakan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has priced a public offering of $1B of its 4.15% senior notes due April 15, 2032.
  • The notes have been assigned ratings of A- by Standard & Poor’s, BBB+ by Fitch and Baa1 by Moody’s.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 12, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used to redeem $500M of 2.90% senior notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes.
  • In another release, the company announced to invest $825M in its renewable energy footprint from 2022-2025 by expanding its renewable natural gas infrastructure
  • Shares down 0.4% premarket.
