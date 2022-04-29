Yandex updates on convertible notes
Apr. 29, 2022 5:40 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) provided an update in relation to its 0.75% Convertible Notes due 2025.
- Under terms of the notes, amid suspension of trading of Yandex's Class A shares, noteholders have the right to require Yandex to redeem their notes at par plus accrued interest.
- The current principal amount outstanding is $1.25B; Yandex issued a notice to the noteholders on Mar. 9, 2022, informing them of their redemption rights.
- Yandex expects that noteholders holding the required majority of the notes will formally approve this extension in the next week by way of an amendment to the conditions of the notes.