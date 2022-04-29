The greenback is at its highest level in two decades, climbing another 1% on Thursday to just under 104 in the U.S. Dollar Index, marking its strongest level since 2002. The gauge measures the U.S. currency's strength against a basket of other developed world currencies, including the euro, yen, Canadian dollar and British pound. In fact, the greenback has advanced 7% since the beginning of the year, outpacing many assets from stocks and bonds to gold and bitcoin.

Commentary: "It's clearly a 'U.S. dollar is king' world," said Mingze Wu, a currency trader in Singapore at StoneX Group. "The dollar will continue to strengthen globally as long as rest of the world does not keep up in matching interest rate hikes." The greenback is also getting a haven bid along with Treasuries amid concerns about economic growth and a possible recession.

Speaking of growth, GDP in the U.S. shrank for the first time since the pandemic, contracting 1.4% in the first quarter (vs. +1.1% consensus and +6.9% in Q4). The surprise was exacerbated by a widening trade deficit reflecting supply chain problems, as well as lower private inventory investment and fading government stimulus spending. The Fed is still likely to raise rates by 50 basis points next week amid strong domestic demand, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of further "large negative shocks" that are "likely to continue to challenge the economy."

Growth vs. inflation: Strength in the dollar is also the result of weaker comparative currencies. The euro has been on the back foot due to the war in Ukraine, China's severe COVID restrictions have led to a weaker yuan and Japan's widening policy and trade gap has sent the yen into freefall this year. "We had two decades of the benefits of low inflation, but now central banks are trying to win back their inflation-fighting credibility," noted Jordan Rochester, foreign exchange strategist at Nomura. "But the ECB is facing stagflation and will struggle to keep with the Fed, and the BOJ isn't even coming to the party. With lower exposure to China, and lower exposure to Ukraine, the U.S. stands out as resilient."

Related ETFs: NYSEARCA:UUP, NYSEARCA:UDN, NYSEARCA:USDU