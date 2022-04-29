Belite Bio prices $36M IPO, trading starts today

Apr. 29, 2022 5:56 AM ETBelite Bio, Inc (BLTE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) priced its 6M ADSs IPO at offer price of $6/ADS; each ADS represents one share.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase an additional 900K ADSs.
  • Lin Bioscience agreed to purchase $15M of ADSs in this offering.
  • The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq from today under the symbol, "BLTE".
  • Gross proceeds expected to be $36M; net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the Phase 3 clinical trial of LBS-008 for STGD1, further clinical development of LBS-008 for dry AMD, working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Offer is expected to close on May 3.
