U.S. Silica Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $304.9M

Apr. 29, 2022 6:03 AM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Silica Holdings press release (NYSE:SLCA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
  • Revenue of $304.9M (+30.1% Y/Y).
  • Overall tons sold of 4.134 million for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 1% compared with 4.181 million tons sold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased 16% when compared with the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $52.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased 26% compared with $42.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased 38% when compared with the first quarter of 2021.
  • The Company remains focused on free cash flow and de-levering the balance sheet and intends on being operating cash flow positive in 2022, keeping an estimated $40-$60 million of capital expenditures within operating cash flow.
