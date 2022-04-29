Carter's Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.27, revenue of $781M beats by $29.79M; issues Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance

Apr. 29, 2022 6:13 AM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Carter's press release (NYSE:CRI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $781M (-0.8% Y/Y) beats by $29.79M.
  • For the second quarter of fiscal 2022: Net sales of approximately $750 million to $775 million vs. consensus of $800.88M; Adjusted operating income of approximately $95 million to $105 million, compared to $110.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.60 to $1.80 vs. consensus of $1.81, compared to $1.67 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • For fiscal 2022, the Company is reaffirming its prior guidance and continues to project: Net sales increase of approximately 2% to 3% vs. consensus of $3.57B, with growth in all segments; Adjusted operating income increase of approximately 4% to 6%, compared to $500.8 million in fiscal 2021; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share increase of approximately 12% to 14% vs. consensus of $8.93, compared to $7.87 in fiscal 2021.
