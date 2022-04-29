Chevron Non-GAAP EPS of $3.36 misses by $0.08, revenue of $54.37B misses by $590M
Apr. 29, 2022 6:21 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Chevron press release (NYSE:CVX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.36 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $54.37B (+69.7% Y/Y) misses by $590M.
- Shares +2% PM.
- “Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply with U.S. oil and gas production up 10 percent over first quarter last year,” Wirth continued. Chevron’s worldwide net oil equivalent production in the first quarter was 3.06 million barrels per day. Permian Basin unconventional production grew to a record 692,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter, as the company raised its 2022 guidance to 700,000 - 750,000 barrels per day, an increase of over 15 percent from 2021."
- The total of full-year capital spending and announced acquisitions is expected to be more than 50% higher than 2021.