The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Bristol Myers Squibb' and LianBio (LIAN)'s Camzyos (mavacamten) to treat certain patients with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Camzyos — which was approved in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg capsules — can be used now to treat adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.

HCM is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes thick which makes difficult for the organ to pump blood.

The NYHA Functional Classification is a classification system used by doctors to define the different levels of severity of symptoms.

The New York-based pharma giant said Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved allosteric and reversible inhibitor selective for cardiac myosin that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive HCM.

Bristol Myers noted that Camzyos comes with a Boxed Warning for the risk of heart failure. Camzyos reduces left ventricular ejection fraction and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction.

The company said the approval was backed by data from a phase trial dubbed EXPLORER-HCM.

LianBio had in-licensed rights to mavacamten from MyoKardia, a unit of Bristol Myers, for developing and commercializing mavacamten in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore.

