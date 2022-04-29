Barnes Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.01, revenue of $312M beats by $5.46M
Apr. 29, 2022 6:33 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group press release (NYSE:B): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $312M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.46M.
- Guidance 2022: With solid first quarter orders, Barnes continues to expect 2022 organic sales growth of 8% to 10% and negative foreign exchange of approximately 2%. Adjusted operating margin is now forecasted to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%, down slightly from our prior view given ongoing supply chain and inflationary pressures. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per diluted share vs consensus of $2.27, up 13% to 24% from 2021’s adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share. The updated adjusted earnings per share forecast is $0.05 lower at the high end of our previous range reflecting the macroeconomic headwinds in our Industrial segment. 2022 adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to exclude a $0.03 impact related to residual restructuring activities. The Company forecasts capital expenditures of between $50 and $55 million and cash conversion of greater than 100% of net income. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 24% to 25%.