Barnes Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.01, revenue of $312M beats by $5.46M

Apr. 29, 2022 6:33 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Barnes Group press release (NYSE:B): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $312M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.46M.
  • Guidance 2022: With solid first quarter orders, Barnes continues to expect 2022 organic sales growth of 8% to 10% and negative foreign exchange of approximately 2%. Adjusted operating margin is now forecasted to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%, down slightly from our prior view given ongoing supply chain and inflationary pressures. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.40 per diluted share vs consensus of $2.27, up 13% to 24% from 2021’s adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share. The updated adjusted earnings per share forecast is $0.05 lower at the high end of our previous range reflecting the macroeconomic headwinds in our Industrial segment. 2022 adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to exclude a $0.03 impact related to residual restructuring activities. The Company forecasts capital expenditures of between $50 and $55 million and cash conversion of greater than 100% of net income. The effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 24% to 25%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.