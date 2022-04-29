LyondellBasell Non-GAAP EPS of $4.00 beats by $0.45, revenue of $13.16B beats by $490M
Apr. 29, 2022 6:37 AM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- LyondellBasell press release (NYSE:LYB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.00 beats by $0.45.
- Revenue of $13.16B (+44.9% Y/Y) beats by $490M.
- "We expect typical improvements in summer seasonal demand will extend market strength for LyondellBasell's products as the global economy continues to navigate geopolitical uncertainty and volatile costs for energy and feedstocks. Outside of China, we anticipate benefits from continued demand for consumer packaging, improving volumes for automotive polymer compounds, seasonal demand for durable goods used in building and construction markets, as well as strong markets for our oxyfuels products. We forecast a favorable outlook for our refining segment as we work toward exiting the business by the end of next year. In the second quarter, LyondellBasell's margins are likely to improve as the prices for our products catch up with increased feedstock and energy costs. Additionally, we expect reductions in European and Asian industry operating rates driven by maintenance downtime in Europe and unsustainable production economics in China to tighten market supply over the coming months. We continue monitoring risks on supply chains and inflation."