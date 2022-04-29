Kennedy Wilson acquires three Mountain West Multifamily Communities for $418M
Apr. 29, 2022 6:38 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) acquired three wholly owned multifamily communities totaling 1.1K units in three separate off-market transactions for $418M.
- The properties expand Kennedy Wilson's multifamily portfolio focused on institutional-quality, garden style apartments in rapidly growing markets in the Mountain West.
- "We continue to be bullish on our outlook for the Mountain West, as renters explore new areas where their budgets stretch further and they can find an outdoor-oriented lifestyle in relative proximity to jobs, restaurants, and amenities of some exciting, established markets that still offer small-town quality of life," a company executive commented.
- The company invested $255M of total equity in the three communities, which are expected to generate ~$15M of initial annual net operating income to Kennedy Wilson.
- The communities currently have a blended loss to lease of ~15% within markets that are anticipated to experience further multifamily rent growth.
- Starting immediately, Kennedy Wilson will implement a $19M value-add asset management plan, including renovating over 65% of the existing units, refreshing common areas, and enhancing amenities to further grow NOI.