ENI reports Q1 results
Apr. 29, 2022 6:40 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ENI press release (NYSE:E): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.91.
- Revenue of €32.49B (+119.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBIT of €5.19B (+300% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "Our performance exhibited strength and resilience against a backdrop of high market volatility and uncertainty linked to the ongoing war and international tensions. We delivered €5.2 billion of consolidated adjusted Ebit, €3.9 billion higher than in Q1 ’21, driven by robust trends at E&P on the back of a strong pricing environment, and GGP driven by larger LNG international operations and the flexibility of our supply portfolio. We earned €3.3 billion of adjusted net profit. Crucially, in such a volatile environment, we remained financially disciplined and generated an organic FCF of €1.8 billion, despite the higher cyclical working capital requirements in the first part of the year further raised by increased input commodities prices."
- FY22 guidance: E&P: Hydrocarbon production is confirmed as expected at 1.7M boe/d at the Company’s price deck of 80 $/bbl in 2022.
- GGP: Revised upwardly the guidance of adjusted Ebit now forecast at around €1.2B vs a previous target of €0.9B considering the expected evolution of the market
- Downstream: Adjusted Ebit (R&M with ADNOC pro-forma and Versalis) is raised to positive from previous expectation of negative.
- Organic capex is seen at €8B in line with original guidance of €7.7B.