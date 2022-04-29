ENI reports Q1 results

Apr. 29, 2022 6:40 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ENI press release (NYSE:E): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.91.
  • Revenue of €32.49B (+119.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBIT of €5.19B (+300% Y/Y).
  • CEO comment: "Our performance exhibited strength and resilience against a backdrop of high market volatility and uncertainty linked to the ongoing war and international tensions. We delivered €5.2 billion of consolidated adjusted Ebit, €3.9 billion higher than in Q1 ’21, driven by robust trends at E&P on the back of a strong pricing environment, and GGP driven by larger LNG international operations and the flexibility of our supply portfolio. We earned €3.3 billion of adjusted net profit. Crucially, in such a volatile environment, we remained financially disciplined and generated an organic FCF of €1.8 billion, despite the higher cyclical working capital requirements in the first part of the year further raised by increased input commodities prices."
  • FY22 guidance: E&P: Hydrocarbon production is confirmed as expected at 1.7M boe/d at the Company’s price deck of 80 $/bbl in 2022.
  • GGP: Revised upwardly the guidance of adjusted Ebit now forecast at around €1.2B vs a previous target of €0.9B considering the expected evolution of the market
  • Downstream: Adjusted Ebit (R&M with ADNOC pro-forma and Versalis) is raised to positive from previous expectation of negative.
  • Organic capex is seen at €8B in line with original guidance of €7.7B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.