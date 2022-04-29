Finch Therapeutics gains as FDA lifts clinical hold on antibacterial drug
Apr. 29, 2022 6:44 AM ETFinch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug (IND) application for experimental antibacterial drug, CP101.
- Finch (FNCH) shares have surged ~37% in the pre-market Friday in reaction.
- An oral microbiome therapeutic, CP101, was undergoing late-stage trials for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI).
- The company expects to advance recruitments in its PRISM4 after completing certain steps, including several production processes and quality updates related to the resolved clinical hold.
- Finch (FNCH) also said that the company plans to submit a PRISM4 protocol amendment and a validation package to the FDA for its agreement.
- Details on the timing for the trial is expected with the company’s earnings release for 1Q 2022.
- Last week, Finch (FNCH) announced plans to reduce its workforce by ~20%, citing the need to save financial resources to advance CDI and autism spectrum disorder development programs.