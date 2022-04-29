Innate Pharma stock rises on upcoming $50M from partner AstraZeneca, as dosing begins in lung cancer study
Apr. 29, 2022 6:47 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), AZNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- French drugmaker Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) said it will receive a $50M milestone payment from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) as the British pharma giant dosed the first patient in phase 3 trial for lung cancer.
- AstraZeneca is evaluating its drug durvalumab, sold as Imfinzi, in combination with Innate’s monalizumab or AstraZeneca’s oleclumab in a phase 3 trial called PACIFIC-9, to treat patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not progressed following definitive platinum-based concurrent chemoradiation therapy.
- The purpose of the study, which is sponsored by AstraZeneca, is to determine if the addition of monalizumab or oleclumab to standard-of-care durvalumab improves outcomes for patients in this setting.
- "The launch of PACIFIC-9 represents an important financial milestone for Innate, as it triggers a $50 million milestone payment that reinforces our cash position,” said Innate Pharma CEO Mondher Mahjoubi.
- Earlier in the day (April 29), AstraZeneca reported its Q1 results, beating analysts' estimates.
- IPHA +8.89% to $2.94 premarket April 29.
- AZN -2.22% to $65.73 premarket April 29.