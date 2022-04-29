Colgate-Palmolive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.01, revenue of $4.4B in-line
Apr. 29, 2022 6:58 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Colgate-Palmolive press release (NYSE:CL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.4B (+1.4% Y/Y) in-line.
- Organic sales increased 4.0%.
- Shares -1.3% PM.
- FY2022 Outlook: The company now expects net sales growth to be at the higher end of 1% to 4% vs. consensus of growth of 2.31%, including a low-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange; organic sales growth to be within the range of 4% to 6%; decline in adjusted gross profit margin, increased advertising investment; a mid-single-digit earnings-per-share decline.