Colgate-Palmolive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.01, revenue of $4.4B in-line

Apr. 29, 2022 6:58 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Colgate-Palmolive press release (NYSE:CL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.4B (+1.4% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Organic sales increased 4.0%.
  • Shares -1.3% PM.
  • FY2022 Outlook: The company now expects net sales growth to be at the higher end of 1% to 4% vs. consensus of growth of 2.31%, including a low-single-digit negative impact from foreign exchange; organic sales growth to be within the range of 4% to 6%; decline in adjusted gross profit margin, increased advertising investment; a mid-single-digit earnings-per-share decline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.