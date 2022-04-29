Sensient Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.88, revenue of $355.5M; updates FY22 guidance
Apr. 29, 2022 6:59 AM ETSensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sensient Technologies press release (NYSE:SXT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.88.
- Revenue of $355.5M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Sensient now expects 2022 full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a high-teen growth rate compared to the Company’s 2021 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.81. The Company’s previous 2022 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance was for a mid-teen growth rate.
- The Company now expects 2022 revenue to grow at a mid-to-high single-digit rate in local currency compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted revenue vs. consensus of $1.42B. The Company’s previous 2022 revenue guidance was for a mid-single-digit growth rate in local currency.
- The Company now expects 2022 adjusted EBITDA and diluted earnings per share to grow at a high single- to double-digit rate in local currency vs. consensus of $3.35 compared to the Company’s 2021 adjusted EBITDA and the Company’s 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.13.