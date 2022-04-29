Tesla sees another recall action in China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is on watch after another recall action in China was announced.

The State Administration for Market Regulation in China disclosed on Friday that Tesla (TSLA) recalled 14,684 Model 3s in China due to a software glitch that could cause an accident.

The recall action affects both imported vehicles and those made in China, according to Associated Press.

The regulator claimed Model 3s being recalled do not display the mileage units for their speed when the vehicles are in Track Mode. It warned that in extreme cases that glitch could lead to collisions,

Earlier in April, the administration said Tesla was recalling 127,785 Model 3s due to potential problems with semiconductors that also could cause accidents.

The recall notice said Tesla will upgrade software of the vehicles for free using an over-the-air technology. The company will contact owners of vehicles that cannot be upgraded that way so the upgrades can be done at Tesla service centers.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose 2.44% in premarket trading on Friday to $898.62.

Late on Thursday, filings revealed that Elon Musk sold nearly $4B worth of Tesla (TSLA) stock to fund his $44B deal for taking Twitter private.