Charter Communications Non-GAAP EPS of $6.90 beats by $0.24, revenue of $13.2B in-line

Apr. 29, 2022 7:02 AM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Charter Communications press release (NASDAQ:CHTR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.90 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $13.2B (+5.4% Y/Y) in-line.
  • First quarter total residential and small and medium business ("SMB") customer relationships increased by 129,000. As of March 31, 2022, Charter served a total of 32.2 million residential and SMB customers.
  • First quarter total residential and SMB Internet customers increased by 185,000. As of March 31, 2022, Charter served a total of 30.3 million residential and SMB Internet customers.
  • First quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 373,000. As of March 31, 2022, Charter served a total of 3.9 million mobile lines.
