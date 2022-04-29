Newell Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.4B beats by $120M; issues Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance
Apr. 29, 2022 7:04 AM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Newell Brands press release (NASDAQ:NWL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $2.4B (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- The company reaffirmed its full year 2022 net sales and normalized earnings per share outlook of $9.93 billion to $10.13 billion vs. consensus of $10.13B and $1.85 to $1.93 vs. consensus of $1.90, respectively.
- Q2 FY22 guidance: net sales and normalized earnings per share outlook of $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion vs. consensus of $2.42B and $0.45 to $0.48 vs. consensus of $0.50, respectively.