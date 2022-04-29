Newell Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.4B beats by $120M; issues Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance

Apr. 29, 2022 7:04 AM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Newell Brands press release (NASDAQ:NWL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $2.4B (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • The company reaffirmed its full year 2022 net sales and normalized earnings per share outlook of $9.93 billion to $10.13 billion vs. consensus of $10.13B and $1.85 to $1.93 vs. consensus of $1.90, respectively.
  • Q2 FY22 guidance: net sales and normalized earnings per share outlook of $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion vs. consensus of $2.42B and $0.45 to $0.48 vs. consensus of $0.50, respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.