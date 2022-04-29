Merck wins European approval to market Keytruda for more cancer indications

Apr. 29, 2022 7:09 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced on Friday that the European Commission approved its anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda for a few more indications in cancer.
  • Accordingly, Keytruda is approved for use as a second-line option in adults as monotherapy for five different types of tumors with microsatellite instability (MSI) and deficient mismatch repair (dMMR) biomarkers.
  • The tumors are colorectal cancer, endometrial carcinoma, gastric, small intestine, or biliary cancer, with the MSI and dMMR biomarkers. Keytruda was previously greenlighted in Europe as a first-line option for adults with metastatic MSI-H or dMMR colorectal cancer.
  • In another regulatory win for Keytruda, the EU regulators have cleared the immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, for cervical cancer in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 protein.
  • Both approvals allow Merck (MRK) to market Keytruda in all 27 EU member states and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, and Northern Ireland.
