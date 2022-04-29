NatWest reports Q1 results

Apr. 29, 2022 7:12 AM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • NatWest press release (NYSE:NWG): Q1 GAAP EPS of 7.5 pence.
  • Total income of £3.03B (+16.8% Y/Y).
  • Excluding notable items, Go-forward group income was 8.6% higher than Q1 2021 driven by volume growth, principally in our mortgage book, and favourable yield curve movements.
  • CET1 ratio of 15.2% was 70 basis points lower than 1 January 2022, principally reflecting the impact of the directed buyback.
  • Outlook: The company retained the outlook guidance provided in the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, although it now expects 2022 income excluding notable items to be comfortably above £11B in the Go-forward group.
  • Shares -5.11% PM.
