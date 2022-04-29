Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) shares are slipping after a not-so-clean quarterly report on Friday.

In particular, the New York-based consumer products corporation reported significant problems with maintaining profits. For the first quarter, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) printed a narrow miss on first quarter profit expectations and revenue that came in even with analyst expectations. While the company raised its forecast for net sales growth to the higher end of its prior guidance, an expectation of continued margin compression is a cause for concern.

“While our growth continued on the top line, our profitability was impacted by significant increases in raw material and logistics costs worldwide, and we expect the difficult cost environment to continue for the next several quarters,” CEO Noel Wallace said in a statement. “As we manage through this difficult time, we are committed to executing our plans with the right balance of pricing, productivity and brand support.”

Gross profit margin for the first quarter decreased 220 basis points to 58.5% while operating profit margin fell to 19.5% from 23.1% due to both the supply chain and inflation issues cited by Wallace and significant foreign exchange headwinds.

The company noted it has begun to raise prices to combat the increased costs. Specific details on pricing actions were not provided in the initial release.

Shares fell about 5% in pre-market trading.

Read more on raw material import/export issues for the company.