Wipro GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.7B misses by $40M

Apr. 29, 2022 7:26 AM ETWipro Limited (WIT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wipro press release (NYSE:WIT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.7B (+28.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • The company expects Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million (+1% to 3% Q/Q).
  • The interim dividend of ₹1 and ₹5 declared by the Board at its meetings held on January 14th and March 25th, 2022 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.
  • Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, "Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 Mn bucket on YoY basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7% for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 Bn and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17.0% YoY.”
  • Shares are down 3.38% PM.
