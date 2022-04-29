AllianceBernstein Q1 earnings beat, inflows rise in a volatile quarter

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Q1 topped the consensus estimate as investors' recalibration of interest rate expectations and fears about geopolitical conflict made for volatile markets during the quarter.

Q1 adjusted earnings per unit of $0.90 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $0.84 and declined from $1.29 in Q4 2021 but increased from $0.81 in Q1 2021.

Q1 operating income of $285.0M dropped 28% Q/Q and rose 9.6% Y/Y; operating margin of 31.5% fell from 38.5% in Q4 and from 31.7% in Q1 2021.

"We experienced net inflows of $11.4B, or 6% annualized organic growth, led by a large custom target-date mandate and accelerating private wealth inflows," said President and CEO Seth P. Bernstein. "Active equities and municipals grew by 6% and 7% annualized, respectively, offsetting taxable fixed income outflows. Investment performance lagged as growth equity valuations reset, with higher interest rates weighing on both equity and fixed income markets."

Assets under management of $735.4B declined 5.5% during the quarter from $778.6B at the end of Q4 2021.

Net inflows of $11.4B, up from $7.4B in the prior quarter.

Institutional channel net inflow of $10.2B surged from net inflows of $0.4B in Q4 2021. Institutional gross sales of $14.3B increased sequentially from $6.6B.

Pipeline of awarded but unfunded institutional mandates declined to $9.8B at March 31, 2022 from $21.5B at Dec. 31, 2021, primarily reflecting the funding of a $9.6B retirement solution mandate in January 2022.

Retail channel Q1 outflows of $1.0B compared with net inflows of $6.3B in Q1 2021. Retail gross sales of $20.6B decreased sequentially from a record $27.6B.

Private Wealth channel net inflows of $2.2B increased from net inflows of $0.7B in the previous quarter. Private Wealth gross sales of $6.0B rose from $5.2B in Q4 2021.

AllianceBernstein (AB) continues to expect ~$5B of additional AXA-related redemptions of low-fee AUM starting in Q2 and continuing into H2 2022.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

