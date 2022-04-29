Western Union expands collaboration with U.K. Post Office for retail cross-border money transfers

Apr. 29, 2022

Western Union International Monet Transfer Banking Business Logo And Sign

martinrlee/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • To enhance its omni-channel offering, Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expanding its collaboration with the U.K. Post Office to provide retail cross-border money transfers.
  • Customers can now start transactions digitally or in a retail location and have their funds paid out in cash, directly onto a card, into a mobile wallet, or directly into a bank account, through WU's global network.
  • The planned activation of Western Union's U.K. Post office retail cross-border money transfers is scheduled for Autumn 2022.
