Western Union expands collaboration with U.K. Post Office for retail cross-border money transfers
Apr. 29, 2022 7:32 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- To enhance its omni-channel offering, Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expanding its collaboration with the U.K. Post Office to provide retail cross-border money transfers.
- Customers can now start transactions digitally or in a retail location and have their funds paid out in cash, directly onto a card, into a mobile wallet, or directly into a bank account, through WU's global network.
- The planned activation of Western Union's U.K. Post office retail cross-border money transfers is scheduled for Autumn 2022.