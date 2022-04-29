Cboe Global Markets Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.05, revenue of $418M beats by $2.91M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Apr. 29, 2022 7:34 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets press release (BATS:CBOE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.73 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $418.1M (+14.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.91M.
- Reaffirmed total organic net revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 5 to 7 percentage points in 2022 vs. estimated growth of 6.97% Y/Y.
- Organic net revenue from Data and Access Solutions is now expected to increase by approximately 8 to 11 percent in 2022, from a base of $419 million in 2021, up from previous guidance of 7 to 10 percent.
- Reaffirmed adjusted operating expenses in 2022 are expected to be in the range of $617 to $625 million, from a base of $531 million in 2021.
- Reaffirmed capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be in the range of $47 to $52 million.