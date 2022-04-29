Castle Biosciences announces expanded federal supply contract for skin cancer tests
Apr. 29, 2022 7:36 AM ETCastle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The diagnostics firm Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) announced on Friday that the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) expanded its U.S. federal supply contract with the company to offer coverage for its entire skin cancer test portfolio.
- VHA awarded Castle (CSTL) a five-year U.S. Federal supply schedule (FSS) contract effective Aug. 15, 2021, covering the company’s DecisionDx-Melanoma gene expression profile test.
- The expanded contract that came into effect on Apr. 15, 2022, covers the remaining four skin cancer tests in Castle’s (CSTL) product portfolio: DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx™-Melanoma, myPath Melanoma, and DecisionDx-CMSeq.
- In March, Castle (CSTL) announced new data to highlight the accuracy of DecisionDx-Melanoma compared to T-stage factors in identifying patients with cutaneous melanoma tumors.
- In 2020, Medicare Administrative Contractor Palmetto GBA MolDx issued a favorable decision for expanded Medicare coverage for the test.