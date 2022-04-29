Novo Nordisk GAAP EPS of DKK6.22, revenue of DKK42.03B
- Novo Nordisk press release (NVO): Q1 GAAP EPS of DKK6.22.
- Revenue of DKK42.03B (+24.3% Y/Y).
- Shares +4.3% PM.
- Sales in International Operations increased by 18% and sales in North America Operations increased by 33%.
- Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 27% to DKK36.7B, mainly driven by GLP-1 diabetes sales growth of 54%.
- Rare disease sales increased by 8%.
- Obesity care sales grew 119% driven by Wegovy sales of DKK1.4B.
- For 2022, sales growth is now expected to be 10%-14% at CER and operating profit growth is now expected to be 9%-13% at CER. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner are now expected to be 7% and 11% points higher than at CER, respectively. The ongoing share repurchase program is expanded by DKK2B to DKK24B