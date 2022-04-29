Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares skidded on Friday as the company announced the pricing of its latest stock offering.

Per an SEC filing on the deal, the company has priced its follow-on offering of 10,000,000 ordinary shares at $4 per share. Clauses within the offering document grant the underwriters “a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts.”

The stock closed at $4.77 on Thursday, significantly above the new offering price.

Shares fell by over 12% in premarket action after the announcement. Should the decline hold into the day’s trading session, the drop would deepen an over 25% slide in just the past week after courting some confidence with its earnings.

In fact, the earnings result has been a small spot of buying action for shares in the face of rather relentless selling. Given the last week's plummet in share price, that bulk of buyers have not been rewarded thus far.

As of April 14, 2.44 million shares were sold short against 70.58 shares outstanding.

Berenberg, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., and B. Riley Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on May 3.