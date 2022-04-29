Papa Johns COO International retires, internal executive picked for the role
Apr. 29, 2022 7:52 AM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced the retirement of COO International, Jack Swaysland.
- Amanda Clark was promoted to Chief International and Development Officer and will now oversee international strategy in addition to her global development responsibilities.
- Liz Williams was also named Chief International Operations Officer as she assumes Mr. Swaysland's role and will be responsible for Papa Johns international markets and international team.
- Ms. Clark joined Papa Johns in 2020 as Chief Development Officer, after eight years at Taco Bell.
- Ms. Clark and Ms. Williams’ appointments are effective May 2, 2022; Mr. Swaysland will continue to support the transition through the year end.